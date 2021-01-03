Morgan Stanley Sells 85,024 Shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,024 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.37% of GTT Communications worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in GTT Communications by 14.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after buying an additional 558,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 749.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 489,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 432,035 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 144,437 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

NYSE:GTT opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. GTT Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.