Morgan Stanley Takes Position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 323,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Brookfield Property REIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPYU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%.

In other Brookfield Property REIT news, Director Ric Clark sold 222,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $3,463,380.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

BPYU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

