Morpheus.Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.35 Million (MRPH)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $26.45 million and $1.35 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001697 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00041859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.00277549 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00028795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.95 or 0.02063609 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

