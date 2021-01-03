MovieBloc (MBL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.12 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $11.12 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00031049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00125328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.74 or 0.00543603 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00145396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00267926 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00051843 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,245,293,900 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

