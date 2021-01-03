Myriad (XMY) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Myriad has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $26,858.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,763,488,500 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.