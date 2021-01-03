Nasdacoin (NSD) One Day Volume Tops $264,213.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $239,688.53 and $264,213.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 281.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,329,850 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

