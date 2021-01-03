Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $714.93 Million

Brokerages expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to announce $714.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $734.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $644.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.04.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $132.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $139.50.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,997,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

