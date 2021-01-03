NavCoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and $227,409.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000244 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017339 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,647,719 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

