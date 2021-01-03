NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29.03 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $292.40 million and $29.03 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00121701 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00170380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.65 or 0.00509043 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00265878 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019676 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003328 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

