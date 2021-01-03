Neblio Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.58 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $9.58 million and $3.35 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017164 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007331 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003698 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,291,029 coins and its circulating supply is 16,869,108 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

