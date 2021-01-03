Nectar Price Tops $0.0777 on Exchanges (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0777 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $24.43, $13.77 and $33.94. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $12.24 million and $48,476.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nectar has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,376.55 or 1.00127235 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017579 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010666 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00042003 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

