NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,753 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of NeoGenomics worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 98,047 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,794.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,031,412.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,396.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 754,561 shares of company stock worth $33,557,193 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

