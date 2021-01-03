NEST Protocol Price Hits $0.0199 (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $34.73 million and $26.44 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00123998 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00173596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.18 or 0.00514868 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00274114 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019427 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003331 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

