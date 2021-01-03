Netbox Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $91,212.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and STEX. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $91,212.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded up 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00125108 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 114.5% against the dollar and now trades at $259.74 or 0.00785983 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000542 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00030406 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

NBX is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,193,441 coins and its circulating supply is 76,858,554 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

