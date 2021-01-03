Netkoin (NTK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Netkoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Netkoin has a market cap of $119,315.30 and $1.00 worth of Netkoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netkoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Netkoin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00034642 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001531 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020319 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004699 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Netkoin Token Profile

Netkoin is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Netkoin’s total supply is 6,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,173,916 tokens. Netkoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com . Netkoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netkoin

Netkoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netkoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netkoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netkoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

