Neumark (NEU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,997.00

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Neumark has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Neumark token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $3,997.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00264855 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.53 or 0.02050919 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark (NEU) is a token. It launched on November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 67,342,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,824,541 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

