Neutrino USD (USDN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.05 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $117.42 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00029500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00123895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00173452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00514498 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00273557 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019382 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 119,089,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,089,257 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

