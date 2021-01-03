Newton Coin Project Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, cfinex and BiteBTC. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $33,449.43 and approximately $29.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and cfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

