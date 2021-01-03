NewYorkCoin Trading Up 155.5% Over Last Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 245.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 155.5% against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $4.12 million and $3,227.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.42 or 0.00498670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,755,121,638 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

