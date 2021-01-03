Nexo (NEXO) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Nexo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Allbit, Fatbtc and YoBit. Nexo has a market capitalization of $345.43 million and approximately $16.62 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexo Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, DDEX, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Hotbit, HitBTC and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

