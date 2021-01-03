NEXT Market Capitalization Tops $11.82 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One NEXT token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000892 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a market capitalization of $11.82 million and approximately $55,854.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 53.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.00489873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.