Nexus (NXS) Trading 1.7% Higher This Week

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Nexus has a market capitalization of $15.23 million and $943,314.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000668 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nexus has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,347,915 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

