Nimiq Price Up 108.2% This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 108.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $36.50 million and $2.73 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,598.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $911.54 or 0.02713059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.25 or 0.00450177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.48 or 0.01183047 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00404644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 64.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019179 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00178970 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,845,546,342 coins and its circulating supply is 7,101,796,342 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

