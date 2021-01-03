Niobium Coin (NBC) Trading Up 19.7% Over Last Day

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $289,749.41 and approximately $11.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00031133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00124873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.00523604 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00149848 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00268184 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00048863 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

