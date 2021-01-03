NoLimitCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,455.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $2.07 million and $3,455.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,162,979 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

