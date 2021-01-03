NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Tops $0.0038

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $3,787.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,183,234 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

