Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Nordstrom reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of ($4.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JWN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 8,491.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $43.37.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

