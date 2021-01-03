Numeraire Market Cap Hits $100.47 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $22.50 or 0.00067294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $100.47 million and $10.34 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00039381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00267021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00026511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $678.26 or 0.02028785 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,650 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

