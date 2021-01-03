Numeraire Price Tops $24.24 on Major Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $24.24 or 0.00073326 BTC on major exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $108.27 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00043911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00315022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015464 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $697.67 or 0.02110065 BTC.

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,650 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

