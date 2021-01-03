Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES) versus Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Critical Comparison

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) and Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and Nuverra Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group $78.44 million 1.63 -$13.86 million N/A N/A Nuverra Environmental Solutions $168.24 million 0.20 -$54.94 million N/A N/A

Natural Gas Services Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuverra Environmental Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Natural Gas Services Group and Nuverra Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nuverra Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natural Gas Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.68%. Given Natural Gas Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Natural Gas Services Group is more favorable than Nuverra Environmental Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Natural Gas Services Group has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and Nuverra Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group 2.79% -1.04% -0.87% Nuverra Environmental Solutions -60.31% -17.96% -12.85%

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group beats Nuverra Environmental Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 2,304 natural gas compression units in its rental fleet with 429,650 horsepower. The company also engages in the design, fabrication, and assembly of compressor components into compressor units for rental or sale; engineers and fabricates natural gas compressors; and designs and manufactures a line of reciprocating compressor frames, cylinders, and parts. In addition, it is involved in the design, fabrication, sale, installation, and service of flare stacks and related ignition and control devices for the onshore and offshore incineration of gas compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gases. Further, the company offers customer support services for its compressor and flare sales business; an exchange and rebuild program for small horsepower screw compressors; and maintains an inventory of new and used compressors. Its primary customers are exploration and production companies that utilize compressor units for artificial lift applications; E&P companies that focuses on natural gas-weighted production; and midstream companies. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas. It operates through three divisions: the Rocky Mountain, the Northeast, and the Southern. The Rocky Mountain Division manages a fleet of 204 trucks; owns, manages, and leases a network of 20 salt water disposal wells under the Landtech brand names; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks, loaders, manlifts, light towers, winch trucks, and other miscellaneous equipment used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others, as well as provides oilfield labor services. The Northeast Division manages a fleet of 201 trucks; owns, manages, and leases a network of 14 salt water disposal wells under the Nuverra, Heckmann, and Clearwater brands; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks and winch trucks used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others. The Southern Division manages a fleet of 34 trucks; owns and operates 60-mile underground twin pipeline network; owns, manages, and leases a network of 7 salt water disposal wells; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks and winch trucks used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others. The company was formerly known as Heckmann Corporation and changed its name to Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. in May 2013. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.