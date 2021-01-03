Nyerium (NYEX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $134.00

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Nyerium has a total market cap of $10,477.76 and approximately $134.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017019 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000947 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001614 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00023360 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,709,291 coins and its circulating supply is 31,824,663 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

