Nyerium Price Up 22.1% Over Last Week (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $10,518.11 and $158.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nyerium has traded up 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015419 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001024 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001768 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00034166 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,713,491 coins and its circulating supply is 31,828,863 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nyerium Coin Trading

Nyerium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.