Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSH. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

OSH opened at $61.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.64. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,796,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,825,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,682,910,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

