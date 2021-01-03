OAX (OAX) Market Cap Reaches $7.82 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, OAX has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One OAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $470,719.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00046284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.11 or 0.00315752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00030328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012076 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

