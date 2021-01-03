Obyte (GBYTE) Market Cap Reaches $15.94 Million

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Obyte has a market cap of $15.94 million and $32,703.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for about $21.16 or 0.00064306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000089 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000126 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

