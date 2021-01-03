ODEM (ODE) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ODEM has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $451.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00279072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029542 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $675.86 or 0.02063729 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

