OKB Price Reaches $7.99 on Top Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. OKB has a total market cap of $479.49 million and $387.82 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $7.99 or 0.00024170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00043911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00315022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015464 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $697.67 or 0.02110065 BTC.

OKB is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

