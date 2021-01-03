OKB Price Tops $7.85 on Major Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $470.76 million and $406.33 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $7.85 or 0.00023469 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00039381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00267021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00026511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.26 or 0.02028785 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

