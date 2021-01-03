OLXA (OLXA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,957.00

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One OLXA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Coinlim, EtherFlyer and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). OLXA has a total market cap of $867,166.86 and approximately $4,957.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OLXA has traded 67.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00030005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00122526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00171536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.00512798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00266046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019531 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003362 BTC.

OLXA Token Profile

OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,359,420,210 tokens. The official message board for OLXA is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset . OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin . OLXA’s official website is www.olxacoin.com . The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OLXA Token Trading

OLXA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherFlyer and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OLXA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OLXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

