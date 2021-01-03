OMG Network Market Capitalization Achieves $409.36 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00008757 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $409.36 million and $305.02 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00276660 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OMG Network

OMG Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.