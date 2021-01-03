Omni (OMNI) Trading 21.2% Lower This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Omni has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $357,020.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $2.28 or 0.00006876 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00499029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,132 coins and its circulating supply is 562,816 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

