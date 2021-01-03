On.Live Achieves Market Capitalization of $293,068.69 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. On.Live has a total market cap of $293,068.69 and approximately $202.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. One On.Live token can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00039393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00265409 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $671.75 or 0.02036316 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The official website for On.Live is on.live

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.