Opacity Price Tops $0.0102 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Opacity has a market cap of $824,283.52 and approximately $3,031.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00123225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00172514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.10 or 0.00518722 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00267066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048010 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

