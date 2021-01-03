Oraichain Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $760,023.00 (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Oraichain Token token can now be purchased for about $18.26 or 0.00054263 BTC on exchanges. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $8.23 million and $760,023.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oraichain Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00027755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00121145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00169602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.11 or 0.00508579 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00263288 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019426 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Oraichain Token Token Profile

Oraichain Token’s total supply is 23,037,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,541 tokens. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oraichain Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oraichain Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oraichain Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oraichain Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.