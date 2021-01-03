Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $87.98 million and $13.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00042435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.00301060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00029935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $681.58 or 0.02045041 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

