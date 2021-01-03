Origin Sport 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.50 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $626,657.31 and $1.50 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000108 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

