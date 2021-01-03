OriginTrail (TRAC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.46 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $54.46 million and $743,688.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00269281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.08 or 0.02019161 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,837,976 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

OriginTrail can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

