PAC Global (PAC) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 99.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and $18,955.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013045 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,868,115,661 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, P2PB2B, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

