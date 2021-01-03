Pamp Network (PAMP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $117,033.00

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Pamp Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a market cap of $7,669.00 and approximately $117,033.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00041368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00273865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028595 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.38 or 0.02038633 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network is a token. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pamp Network Token Trading

Pamp Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

