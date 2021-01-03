PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001896 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $57.06 million and $930,691.00 worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00027755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00121145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00169602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.11 or 0.00508579 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00263288 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019426 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003322 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 130,226,126 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,443,492 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

